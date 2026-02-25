DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Posts Earnings Results

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGNOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 110,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.04. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.