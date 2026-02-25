Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teradata (TDC)

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/13/2026 – Teradata was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/12/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata was given a new $37.00 price target by Northland Securities.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Teradata had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at Teradata
In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.