Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teradata (TDC)

2/13/2026 – Teradata was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Teradata was given a new $37.00 price target by Northland Securities.

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Teradata had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Teradata had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

