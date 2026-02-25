Investors Buy Large Volume of Netflix Call Options (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 916,307 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 470,646 call options.
Netflix Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 35,533,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,723,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $347.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.
In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,669.49. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Market reacts to intensifying bid battle between Netflix and Paramount, lifting NFLX on hopes a higher takeover outcome or bidding premium could emerge. Netflix Shares Tick Higher As Warner Bros. Bid Battle Intensifies
- Positive Sentiment: Another bump after Warner Bros. received a fresh offer from Paramount — investors sometimes push acquiror stocks higher during active bidding because a competing bid can create upside or a better exit. Netflix Stock Rises After Warner Bros Gets Fresh Offer From Paramount
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue NFLX is oversold after its big drawdown and point to strong fundamentals (subscribers, margins, cash/liquidity) as a long-term buying opportunity — this narrative supports buyers at these levels. Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain: 2 Stocks I’m Buying Now
- Positive Sentiment: Ad business momentum cited as an underappreciated growth driver (reported ad revenue surge), which helps the core revenue outlook independent of the M&A story. Netflix’s Ad Revenue Surges to $1.5 Billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s board says Paramount’s revised proposal could be a “company superior proposal” and will review it — the Netflix-WBD merger agreement remains in place, creating a short window for Netflix to respond and leaving outcome uncertain. WBD Board Determines Revised Proposal Could Lead To ‘Company Superior Proposal’
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk stepped up: 11 U.S. state attorneys general urged the DOJ to thoroughly probe the Netflix–Warner Bros. deal, increasing the chance of a tougher antitrust review or conditions that could derail or delay the transaction. 11 US States urge DOJ to thoroughly probe Netflix-Warner Bros. deal
- Negative Sentiment: Political pressure and headline risk: public calls for board changes (President Trump targeting director Susan Rice) add reputational and regulatory noise that could weigh on investor sentiment while the deal is unresolved. Trump pressures Netflix over Susan Rice as Warner deal faces regulatory scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to recent earnings: some outlets flagged a post-Q4 share drop (guidance/uncertainty + deal risks), which has contributed to volatility and the stock’s sharp multi-week drawdown. Netflix Declines 8% Post Q4 Earnings
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
