Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.392 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 5.1% increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -15,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.86) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -181.4%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.7%

BEP traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 211,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.