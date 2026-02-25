Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of SHOO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 1,566,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 912.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 324,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 292,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Steven Madden by 993.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates — reported $0.48 vs. consensus $0.46, and revenue grew 29.6% year-over-year. This shows ongoing top-line momentum. Press Release

Management withheld a profit/earnings forecast citing tariff uncertainty — investors dislike the increased uncertainty around margins and costs, which pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the Street narrowly ($753.7M vs. $758.5M est.) and EPS is down year-over-year (Q4 EPS $0.48 vs. $0.55 a year ago); net margin is low (~2.4%), highlighting margin pressure despite sales growth. Earnings Snapshot

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

