Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $409.38 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

