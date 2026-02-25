Zhang Financial LLC Buys 4,224 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.4% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,688,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,586,000 after purchasing an additional 427,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

