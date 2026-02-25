Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $206.39 million and $7.59 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,796,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,797,379.575883 with 98,994,548,053.105883 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00207471 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,913,393.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.