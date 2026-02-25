tokenbot Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (CLANKER)

tokenbot (CLANKER) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, tokenbot has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One tokenbot token can now be purchased for approximately $31.86 or 0.00048083 BTC on exchanges. tokenbot has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $9.29 million worth of tokenbot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tokenbot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tokenbot Token Profile

tokenbot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for tokenbot is www.clanker.world.

Buying and Selling tokenbot

According to CryptoCompare, “tokenbot (CLANKER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. tokenbot has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 986,277.25659814 in circulation. The last known price of tokenbot is 30.72191411 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $8,588,432.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clanker.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tokenbot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tokenbot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tokenbot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tokenbot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tokenbot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.