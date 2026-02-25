Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.25 Thousand

Metahero (HERO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $20.25 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.