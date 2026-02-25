Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $218,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $607.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

