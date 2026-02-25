Yala 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.11 (YU)

Yala (YU) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Yala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yala has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yala has a market cap of $2.72 million and $23.11 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Yala

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,635,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. The official website for Yala is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,635,881.70570171 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.16481223 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

