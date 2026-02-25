BUILDon Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $124.19 Million (B)

BUILDon (B) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One BUILDon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUILDon has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. BUILDon has a market cap of $124.19 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BUILDon

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.12530227 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,578,613.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

