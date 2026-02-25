Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.43 and last traded at C$16.36, with a volume of 9608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 24.18%.The company had revenue of C$124.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country’s leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie’s portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie’s share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

