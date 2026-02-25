Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.0450 and last traded at $3.0450, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Outokumpu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Outokumpu

Outokumpu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.