Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $123.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

