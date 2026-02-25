Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 48,879 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,879 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

