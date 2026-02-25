Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $180,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after purchasing an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $339.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $577.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

