Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Shares of EVH opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 1,754,520 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

