AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 20th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

