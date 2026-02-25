JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 75,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

