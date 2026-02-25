TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,353 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $382,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after purchasing an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 174.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,038,000 after acquiring an additional 435,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 409,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.62.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

