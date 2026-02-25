TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $590,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in McKesson by 45.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after buying an additional 261,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,441,000 after buying an additional 257,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $957.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.04. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $601.45 and a 12-month high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

