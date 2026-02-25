GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $362,412,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,688,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,468 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $93,719,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,624,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,436,074,000 after buying an additional 749,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1%

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.