Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.32.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

