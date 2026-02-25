Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.13 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,586,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,782,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 150.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,631,000 after buying an additional 751,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 116.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,501,000 after buying an additional 611,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.15. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

