Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,043.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $192,734,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after purchasing an additional 764,236 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $129,231,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.89. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,509 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.