Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman Sells 17,751 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

