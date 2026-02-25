Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 254.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,008,000 after buying an additional 7,179,596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 187,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 167,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,133,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,298,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $156.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

