Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.4%

SPGI opened at $418.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

