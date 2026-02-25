Tableaux LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 468,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

