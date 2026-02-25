12,044 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.5% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.29.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE GE opened at $346.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $346.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.