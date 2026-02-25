12,044 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.5% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.29.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%
NYSE GE opened at $346.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $346.80.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key GE Aerospace News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: United Airlines selected 300 GEnx engines (plus spares) for new Boeing 787s — a large commercial engine order that boosts GE’s backlog, long?term service revenue and lifecycle aftermarket exposure. United Airlines selects GE Aerospace (GE)’s GEnx Engines for Boeing 787
- Positive Sentiment: GE teamed with Palantir on an AI-driven jet?engine contract — partnership underscores efforts to deploy data/AI to improve engine performance, predictive maintenance and service margins (supports higher aftermarket economics). GE Aerospace teams with Palantir on AI-driven jet-engine contract
- Positive Sentiment: GE and Kratos won a U.S. Air Force award to design an engine for expendable Collaborative Combat Aircraft (initial $12.4M) — a defense program win that expands GE’s military engine pipeline and design momentum in smaller, high-rate-production engines. Kratos and GE Aerospace Win U.S. Air Force Award to Design Engine for Expendable Combat Collaborative Aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage (Zacks upgrade to Strong Buy; Morgan Stanley initiation) are lifting sentiment and estimates, supporting near?term share momentum. GE (GE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive positioning pieces note GE’s stronger growth profile vs. peers (e.g., RTX) — useful context for relative valuation and investor allocation decisions but not immediate cashflow impact. GE Aerospace vs. RTX: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Should You Bet On?
- Neutral Sentiment: Airline OEM commitments (e.g., American’s long?term CFM/GE engine commitments) underscore steady commercial demand trends that support production cadence and services over time. American Makes Long-Term Commitment to GE Engines
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and program risk: rival engine makers (Pratt & Whitney/RTX) continue vying for new platforms (e.g., fighter/stealth programs), which could limit share gains on some future aircraft programs. RTX post sparks buzz as Pratt & Whitney vies to power stealthy Mach 2 jet
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations are elevated after strong share gains and bullish coverage — investors should watch execution, margin delivery and whether future wins justify higher multiples. A Look At General Electric’s (GE) Valuation After Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Aerospace Initiation
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
