iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

