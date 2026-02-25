Fluidra (FLUIF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2399 per share and revenue of $477.1360 million for the quarter.

Fluidra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Fluidra to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of equipment and solutions for the residential and commercial pool and wellness market. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the company operates on several stock exchanges internationally and trades over the counter in the United States. Its portfolio encompasses a wide range of products that help pool professionals, retailers and end?users build, maintain and automate pool and spa installations.

The company’s core offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, water treatment chemicals, sanitation systems, lighting, pool covers and robotic cleaning devices.

