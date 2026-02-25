Public Bank Berhad (PBLOF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Public Bank Berhad to post earnings of $0.0235 per share and revenue of $938.7410 million for the quarter.

Public Bank Berhad Stock Performance

Public Bank Berhad stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Public Bank Berhad has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Public Bank Berhad Company Profile

Public Bank Berhad is one of Malaysia’s leading banking groups, founded in 1966 by Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Teh Hong Piow. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and listed on Bursa Malaysia, the bank has grown into a full-service financial institution renowned for its conservative risk management and customer-centric approach. Its core markets encompass Malaysia as well as select regional hubs, positioning the group as a key player in Southeast Asia’s banking landscape.

The group’s principal activities span retail and commercial banking, where it provides deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit cards, and trade financing.

