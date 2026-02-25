Tableaux LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tableaux LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $879.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.80 and its 200 day moving average is $643.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $879.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

