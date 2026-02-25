Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,386,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,578,243,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,020,000 after buying an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $644.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.70.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $730 (from $560) and kept an Overweight rating, citing reasons Deere can continue to outperform near- and long-term despite agricultural headwinds.

Multiple firms have lifted targets into the $700s (some up to $793), signaling street sentiment that Deere's Q1 beat and guidance reset justify higher through-cycle value.

Analysts and commentary note a narrative shift after Deere's strong Q1 — earnings and raised guidance have pushed some fair-value estimates materially higher, supporting a bullish case on earnings power.

Operational partnership: Bayer and John Deere expanded FieldView/Operations Center integration to simplify prescription-to-execution workflows for U.S. farmers, which can strengthen product stickiness and software/service revenue over time.

Retail/investor attention is elevated (Zacks notes heavy search interest), which can increase short-term volatility but doesn't itself change fundamentals.

Jefferies downgraded DE to Underperform / Sell, arguing current valuation already prices a full farm-cycle recovery while U.S. farmer incomes remain under pressure — a near-term catalyst for downside.

Manufacturing Dive reports Deere, CNH and AGCO expect lower North American sales in 2026 and plan to underproduce to realign with weaker demand — a demand-cycle headwind that could weigh on deliveries and margins.

TipRanks/other outlets highlighted sell/negative takes emphasizing "overextended valuation" during an agricultural downcycle — adding to short-term selling pressure.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

