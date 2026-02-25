Tableaux LLC Buys 200,448 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Tableaux LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2,296.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Tableaux LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,214,000 after buying an additional 1,034,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,813,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,552,000 after acquiring an additional 606,268 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,052,000 after acquiring an additional 474,866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 769,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,617,000 after acquiring an additional 418,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,316,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

