Optiver Holding B.V. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,299 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $44.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

