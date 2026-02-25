Optiver Holding B.V. Decreases Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,949 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew SNATS comprises approximately 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $39,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,755 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,063.4% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 898,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the third quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

