Tableaux LLC Sells 6,588 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Tableaux LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $737.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $750.48 and its 200 day moving average is $744.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.