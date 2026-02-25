VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.38 and traded as low as GBX 13.05. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 13.90, with a volume of 19,720 shares changing hands.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.49.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

