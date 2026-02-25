Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 158.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE NFG opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.