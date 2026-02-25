GATX (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery Young Sells 2,595 Shares of Stock

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Young sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $509,372.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,433. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $195.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a current ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting GATX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company results and capital return: GATX reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results, raised the quarterly dividend by 8.2% and authorized a new $300M share repurchase program — all bullish for earnings per share and shareholder returns. Article Title

Company results and capital return: GATX reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results, raised the quarterly dividend by 8.2% and authorized a new $300M share repurchase program — all bullish for earnings per share and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Fleet growth outlook: Management projects significant gains from expanding its railcar fleet, supporting higher future leasing revenue and utilization. This underpins the company’s FY26 guidance and growth thesis. Article Title

Fleet growth outlook: Management projects significant gains from expanding its railcar fleet, supporting higher future leasing revenue and utilization. This underpins the company’s FY26 guidance and growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/technical boosts: GATX earned a relative strength rating upgrade (technical positive), and at least one outlet raised a price target to $220, which can support buying interest. Article Title Price Target Raise

Analyst/technical boosts: GATX earned a relative strength rating upgrade (technical positive), and at least one outlet raised a price target to $220, which can support buying interest. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple executives disclosed sales on Feb 20 — SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares, and VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares. These sizable disposals (20–41% reductions in individual holdings) can trigger investor concern about insider conviction and add selling pressure. Young SEC Filing Glassberg SEC Filing Zmudka SEC Filing

Insider selling: Multiple executives disclosed sales on Feb 20 — SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares, and VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares. These sizable disposals (20–41% reductions in individual holdings) can trigger investor concern about insider conviction and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Citigroup downgraded GATX, which can pressure the stock by reducing buy-side demand and prompting short?term selling from funds tracking analyst sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GATX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.