Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 691.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $102.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

