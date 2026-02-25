Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,645 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.89% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $1,600,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,131 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,164,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $495,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,746 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.45, outlined a larger 2026 exploration program (US$565M–$635M) across key assets and reaffirmed buyback activity — moves that increase shareholder returns and growth optionality. Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Is Up 5.4% After Boosting Dividend And 2026 Exploration Budget
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 results (reported record free cash flow and solid net income) and achieved production guidance bolster confidence in execution and the balance sheet. Those fundamentals support higher valuation and dividend sustainability. Agnico Eagle rises as tariff-driven rush to safe havens lifts gold-linked miners
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/scoreboard coverage highlights AEM as a growth/quality name (Zacks style scores), which can attract multifactor investors but is not a near-term catalyst by itself. Here’s Why Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentations (BMO conference slide deck) provide more detail on pipeline and projects — useful for due diligence but not an immediate price driver. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Presents at 35th BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: other miners’ results and higher gold prices are lifting the sector; B2Gold’s mixed quarter shows industry dispersion — helpful for sector momentum but company?specific impact varies. B2Gold Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y on Higher Output
- Neutral Sentiment: New analyst estimates (e.g., Erste Group) update FY2026 outlook — worth monitoring for consensus revisions but not immediately directional on its own. What is Erste Group Bank’s Estimate for AEM FY2026 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank’s updated forecast trims earnings expectations for AEM — analyst downgrades or cuts to estimates could pressure the stock if more firms follow. Scotiabank Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5%
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.
Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.
