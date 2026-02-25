Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Cynthia Tregillis Sells 308 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $86,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 134,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,961,610.30. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $270.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $309.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

