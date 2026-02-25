iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

