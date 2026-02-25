FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of FTAI opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.22.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

