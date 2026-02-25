12,897 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 40.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 907,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,941,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $234.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.26.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.19.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

